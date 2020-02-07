MOLLY VALDEZ APRIL 24, 1949 - JANUARY 29, 2020 After a long illness, Molly Valdez passed away at UNM Hospital on January 29, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1949 in Rowe, NM to Mr. and Mrs. Delfido Archuleta. She is survived by her mother, Cruzita Archuleta; her daughter, Sonya Valdez; her grandchildren, siblings, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on February 12, 2020 at La Sagrada Familia Church, Rowe, NM beginning with a rosary at 10:00 a.m. followed by the mass at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 9, 2020