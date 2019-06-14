Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MONA FRANCES HALE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MONA FRANCES HALE Mona Frances Hale, of Santa Fe, New Mexico age 78, died May 18, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas. Mona was born on May 4, 1941 in Perryton, Texas to Selden B. Hale Jr, and Pauline Frances Owen Hale. She graduated from Gruver High School in 1959 and received a bachelor's degree in education from Texas Tech University in 1963. Survivors include her brothers, Selden B. Hale III and Thomas W. Hale of Amarillo, Texas; three nieces; Sarah Uselding, Monica Bull, Maria Hale; three nephews; David Hale, Selden B. Hale IV, and Michael Hale. Mona was a voracious reader and life-long learner. Being well read in religion, art, history, spirituality, psychology, medicine, politics, indigenous cultures, geography, life sciences and anthropology revealed her vast curiosity. She inspired her many students, friends and family members to read and to be curious about learning. A caring master educator, Mona taught in Hilo, Hawaii, Perryton and Denton, Texas and Santa Fe, New Mexico at the elementary, middle school and high school level. In Denton, Mona became a teacher at the lab school affiliated with the University of North Texas. There she honed behavior modification techniques to help students with severe psychological and severe learning disabilities become more productive students. After her move to Santa Fe, she taught at Santa Fe High School and then at Alameda Middle School. At Alameda, she was passionate about the school's very successful Peer Mediation program and as a teacher trainer, she encouraged middle school students to solve their disputes through peer mediation. She had a rare ability to challenge and joke with her teenaged students and they grew to love, respect and appreciate her. Skillfully, she related their reading and math lessons to necessary life skills. She strongly advocated for the needs of her students and their families even when it was not an easy task. For her, advocacy was an important aspect of being a good teacher and her efforts enriched the lives of many. During her initial years in Santa Fe, Mona was a core part of a friendship circle which migrated from Denton to Santa Fe. Whether in workshops, book groups, nature hikes or outings in search of UFO's Mona walked with ease in this world and the world beyond. Her ease and humor allowed her to befriend skeptics and psychics alike. Mona was an incredibly loving, persistent, humorous, kind-hearted, stubborn, compassionate, generous, private, and strong woman who shared herself with others including felines, canines, birds, students, friends, community members, and her family. Mona was deeply loved and will be sorely missed. Burial in Old Hansford Cemetery Spearman, Texas.

MONA FRANCES HALE Mona Frances Hale, of Santa Fe, New Mexico age 78, died May 18, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas. Mona was born on May 4, 1941 in Perryton, Texas to Selden B. Hale Jr, and Pauline Frances Owen Hale. She graduated from Gruver High School in 1959 and received a bachelor's degree in education from Texas Tech University in 1963. Survivors include her brothers, Selden B. Hale III and Thomas W. Hale of Amarillo, Texas; three nieces; Sarah Uselding, Monica Bull, Maria Hale; three nephews; David Hale, Selden B. Hale IV, and Michael Hale. Mona was a voracious reader and life-long learner. Being well read in religion, art, history, spirituality, psychology, medicine, politics, indigenous cultures, geography, life sciences and anthropology revealed her vast curiosity. She inspired her many students, friends and family members to read and to be curious about learning. A caring master educator, Mona taught in Hilo, Hawaii, Perryton and Denton, Texas and Santa Fe, New Mexico at the elementary, middle school and high school level. In Denton, Mona became a teacher at the lab school affiliated with the University of North Texas. There she honed behavior modification techniques to help students with severe psychological and severe learning disabilities become more productive students. After her move to Santa Fe, she taught at Santa Fe High School and then at Alameda Middle School. At Alameda, she was passionate about the school's very successful Peer Mediation program and as a teacher trainer, she encouraged middle school students to solve their disputes through peer mediation. She had a rare ability to challenge and joke with her teenaged students and they grew to love, respect and appreciate her. Skillfully, she related their reading and math lessons to necessary life skills. She strongly advocated for the needs of her students and their families even when it was not an easy task. For her, advocacy was an important aspect of being a good teacher and her efforts enriched the lives of many. During her initial years in Santa Fe, Mona was a core part of a friendship circle which migrated from Denton to Santa Fe. Whether in workshops, book groups, nature hikes or outings in search of UFO's Mona walked with ease in this world and the world beyond. Her ease and humor allowed her to befriend skeptics and psychics alike. Mona was an incredibly loving, persistent, humorous, kind-hearted, stubborn, compassionate, generous, private, and strong woman who shared herself with others including felines, canines, birds, students, friends, community members, and her family. Mona was deeply loved and will be sorely missed. Burial in Old Hansford Cemetery Spearman, Texas. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close