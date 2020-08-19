MONA PFAU Mona Pfau, born December 18, 1926 in Duluth, Minnesota, longtime resident of Santa Fe, passed away July 31, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. She was preceded in death by her husband, John and her son, Mike.She is survived by her daughter, Pam and partner Scott Stevens; granddaughters, Koleen and husband Ted; Mega; and great-granddaughter, Gabriella, all of Phoenix. Mom was the best - a very classy lady, and will be deeply missed. A special thanks to Theresa and her son Antonio for all their kindness and all the years they cared for my parents.



