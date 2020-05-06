MONICA TERES RIVERA It is with great sadness that we, the Rivera family, announce the passing of our dear Monica Teres Rivera, age 36, who left to be with our Lord in Heaven on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Monica was born in Santa Fe, NM to Ray and Theresa Rivera on August 4, 1983. Monica is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Tony and Flora Rivera and maternal grandparents Bennie and Bernie Gallegos. Monica is survived by her parents, Ray and Theresa, brother Allen, son Xavier, daughters Kayla and Chloe, fianc‚ Teddy Noedel, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Monica was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend to many. Monica will be remembered for her bubbly personality, beautiful smile, infectious laugh, and for having the kindest heart. Cremation has taken place and a Catholic rosary and mass will be announced at a later date.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from May 7 to May 8, 2020