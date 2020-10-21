1/1
MONTOYA JOHNNY R.
1944 - 2020
JOHNNY R. MONTOYA
Johnny R. Montoya, 76, passed away on October 4, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was born on July 11, 1944 in Santa Fe New Mexico to Ramon and Rosario (Chavez) Montoya.
Johnny was the fourth of six siblings and oldest son, who was a joy and blessing to the Montoya family. Johnny graduated from Santa Fe High School. He proudly served in the United States Army, serving in Vietnam and receiving an Honorable Discharge. Johnny met the love of his life, Tresa, got married and lived in Los Lunas, New Mexico. They were married for thirty-one years. He was a loving husband, stepfather, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. Johnny was the center of his family who loved him dearly and has left a void in our hearts.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Ramon and Rosario (Chavez) Montoya; his brother-in-law, Pete Suazo, and mother-in-law, Florence Garcia. Johnny is survived by his wife, Tresa Montoya; stepsons, Diego and Jude; and siblings, Gaby Suazo (Pete), Isabel Bennett (George), Sophie Gallegos (Orlando), Tony Montoya (Eileen), and Patsy Takacs (Steve). Johnny had numerous nephews, nieces, and grandchildren.
A viewing was held on October 7, 2020 at Salazar Mortuary in Albuquerque for immediate family. Interment services are pending for a later date to take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the UNM Hospital doctors and nursing staff for their loving care. Also, the family is grateful to Johnny's nephews and nieces, who were always there for him, especially niece, Andrea Abedi, who Johnny helped raise and nephew, Stephen Montoya, for their outpouring of love and support during his final time of need.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salazar Mortuary
400 Third Street Southwest
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 242-1133
