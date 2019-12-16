MORGAN THE DUDE DENNIS Morgan "THE DUDE" Dennis was born in Arkansas and was only 8 years old when his mother succumbed to cancer. He and his father traveled to places many only dream of. He became a New Mexican in 1998 after his father and best friend died suddenly in Oregon. At this time his amazing sister Ruth became both parents to her precious baby brother, all while battling stage 4 cancer. Morgan & Ruth could be seen around Santa Fe sampling varying restaurants, attending events, visiting pet stores, always and holding hands in the process. Morgan's life story will be eulogized during Wednesday's service at noon. Special Thanks and hugs to: Nurse's Jacob and Tony of Del Corazon Hospice, Lucy and Maria Favela (& Tammy) who began as caregiver's, but evolved quickly into family, and cherished friends and confidants Linda Allen, Fran Nelson and Velma Arellano. Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505 followed by Interment at Rivera Santa Fe Memorial Gardens. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 17, 2019