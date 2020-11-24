LUCIANO P. MOYA



Luciano P. Moya was born on July 1, 1928 to Luis and Esquilpula Moya in Canada De Los Alamos, New Mexico. On November 17, 2020, surrounded by his family, he peacefully passed away in his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Luciano is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Ramos, Felipe, and Pablo; his sister Rita; his sons Robert (Bobby) and Marcelino Moya and grandson George Bachicha. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Rose J. Moya; his children, Theresita Bachicha (George), Diana L. Moya, Luciano Moya Jr. (Veronica), Alonzo Moya, Frances Moya, and Diane C. Velarde (Marcos); 20 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and 20 great-great-grandchildren; his brothers, Juan Moya and Antonio Blea and numerous relatives and friends.

Luciano was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and forever friend. He met his beautiful wife Rose in 1949 and devoted his life to loving her and providing for her and their children. In 1950, he started to build their home with his two hands on Apodaca Hill. He was a hardworking man with many carpentry skills. He worked for Allen Stamm Construction and the School for Advanced Research on Garcia St. He loved listening to his Spanish Nuevo Mexico Music along with all the Spanish dinners his wife cooked for him. He loved spending time with his family during the Fiestas de Santa Fe listening to the local music. Luciano was a very humble man and wherever he went he was always filled with smiles. His love for his children and all his grandchildren will be forever missed.

Pallbearers are as follows; Miguel Delgado, Benny Moya, Francisco Moya, Marcos Velarde Jr, Natalia Flores, and Gabriel Armijo. Honorary Pallbearers are as follows; all grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Services for Luciano Moya will be done at a later time due to Covid Restrictions. The Moya Family has entrusted Luciano with Rivera Family Mortuary.







