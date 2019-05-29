Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Murdoch John Finlayson II. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MURDOCH FINLAYSON Murdoch John Finlayson II, a beloved husband, treasured friend and one-of-a-kind Santa Fe personality, died June 3 at his home with Robin, his wife of 40 years, beside him. At 77, "Doc" had lived fully and generously. His larger than life presence and big, gravelly voice are deeply imprinted in the hearts of those who loved him. Those not fortunate enough to have known him truly missed out. The son of Murdoch John Finlayson and Isabelle McKenna Finlayson, Murdoch was born November 1, 1940, in Hartford, Connecticut. His father's family had deep ancestral roots in Scotland, eventually moving to Nova Scotia and settling in Boston, where Murdoch was raised from age 11. He attended high school in the Boston suburb of Needham. His nonconformist nature led him to the New York City theater, where he specialized in stage production and lighting. Murdoch worked as stage manager for the iconic director Joseph Papp at the New York Shakespeare Festival, as well as in off-Broadway theaters, at Cape Cod's Provincetown Playhouse and with summer stock companies nationwide. Theater life placed him at the heart of the 1950s beatnik movement, leading to friendships with Norman Mailer and other beat writers. Working at the Glimmerglass Festival in Cooperstown, Murdoch discovered Oliver La Farge's Laughing Boy, a 1929 novel set on the Navajo reservation. The book ignited his fascination with Native American culture, inspiring him to move with his first wife and daughter Randi to New Mexico. In 1968, Murdoch arrived at The Hog Farm, a hippie haven where he recalled joining "three or four hundred naked people in Aspen Meadows" above Santa Fe. He lived briefly in Pe¤asco before settling in Santa Fe. Around 1970, he opened the city's first natural foods restaurant, the "Blue Corn," on Old Santa Fe Trail, where Jacob's Shoe Repair stands today. He eventually sold the restaurant to explore the Native culture that drew him here. Murdoch was a pioneering trader in the Native American pawn jewelry movement of the 1970s. He rambled about the Navajo Reservation in his pickup truck, purchasing jewelry from Gallup to Farmington to Shiprock and trading it to dealers and collectors from Santa Fe to New York City. But by the early 1980s, reservation trading laws had changed and the market was squeezed. Murdoch shifted his focus to the southern New Mexico border and began buying Mexican furniture. Soon he was partnering in a Mexican furniture warehouse in downtown Santa Fe and selling to local and celebrity collectors alike. In the mid-1980s, Murdoch discovered 20th-century New Mexican furniture. Over the next 30 years, New Mexican woodwork-from WPA and GI Bill furniture to works by a cross-section of self-taught local woodworkers-became Murdoch's wholehearted passion. He traveled statewide to meet and learn from old-time furniture makers and see the work in its traditional context. As a trader, he strived to ensure that this significant homegrown historical tradition would be appreciated and preserved for generations to come. The last two years of Murdoch's life were devoted to work on a forthcoming book on 20th-century New Mexican furniture. In his memory, his close project collaborators, author Carmella Padilla and photographer Jack Parsons, are continuing work on the book, which will be published in partnership with the Museum of International Folk Art. Murdoch loved everything about New Mexico, from Indian and Hispanic arts and culture, to driving the best back road, to hiking the best back trail looking for petroglyphs and ancient Native American sites. He especially loved the old-time characters he met in small-town villages and pueblos. In 2016, he described his early experience of northern New Mexico this way: "I was just blown away. I still am, and I haven't come down to earth yet." Murdoch is survived by his wife, Robin Krause Finlayson, and was preceded in death by his daughter Randi Lee Finlayson. He is also survived by his sister Sally Weir of Wolfboro, New Hampshire; nephew Daniel Weir and niece Suzanne Hunt; brother-in-law Jason Krause; and various other relatives. He also leaves behind a close community of friends and colleagues who fondly remember his life and legacy. A memorial will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to support publication of the furniture book Murdoch helped create by sending a tax-deductible donation to the Museum of New Mexico Foundation, P.O. Box 2065, Santa Fe, NM 87504-2065, with a designation of "MOIFA Furniture Book."

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 2, 2019

