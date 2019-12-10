Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NADINE B. NORTH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NADINE B. NORTH Former longtime resident, Nadine B. North, passed away December 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. North, Jr.; her parents, John and Mary Rena Brady Bailey; her brothers, Dr. D.E. Bailey, and Felix R. Bailey LTC, USAF Retired; and her sister, Aline Vireno. Nadine is survived by her sons, John North of Gulfport, MS, and William H. North, III of Long Beach, MS; and several nieces and nephews. She worked for several firms in Santa Fe. After retiring, she worked as an office volunteer at St. John's United Methodist Church until she moved out of Santa Fe to be near family. Nadine will be interred with her husband at Santa Fe National Cemetery in New Mexico. Condolences may be sent to family at 803 Rich Avenue, Gulfport, MS 39501. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, MS is serving the family.

