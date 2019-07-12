Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Adams Holliday. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NANCY ADAMS HOLLIDAY In honor of Nancy Adams Holliday, who died at home in Santa Fe on Monday, July 8th with her devoted daughter at her side, this somber notice is published by her children to make known to friends the final step in a long and vibrant life. Born in Los Angeles in 1927, she grew up in Pasadena where she attended Westridge School before college at UC Berkeley. In 1954 she married J.S. Holliday, a research fellow at the Huntington Library; they soon moved to Berkeley and then to Lafayette, which became home to a growing family. For more than half of her ninety-two years our Mother showed extraordinary dedication not only to her family and friends but to the betterment of our culture. She devoted five decades of unstinting energy and creativity to civic enrichment as a volunteer board member of the San Francisco Symphony Foundation ('Keep the Symphony Sound!'), the International Host Committee, the , Pasadena Beautiful, and the ESU. Her vitality and spirit helped raise important funding for these and other causes, and raised the commitment and sense of purpose of all whom she touched. On behalf of her friends in Palm Springs and Santa Fe, her friends in Pasadena and San Marino, her friends in Lafayette, Berkeley and San Francisco, and all those who knew her verve and style, her big heartedness and generosity, we sadly say farewell to a grand presence. Nancy is survived by her children, Brett, Jack and Tim Holliday, and three grandchildren, Katie, Elisabeth and Caroline Holliday. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 14, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.