NANCY BLOCH The Museum of New Mexico Foundation has lost a dear friend and supporter with the passing of Nancy Bloch. First a member of the Museum of New Mexico Board of Regents and then a Foundation trustee, Nancy brought her extraordinary passion for art and culture in service to the state museum system. Along with her late husband Richard, she was a major contributor to the 1990's expansion of the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture (MIAC). The new wing showcasing the Here, Now and Always exhibit at MIAC was named in memory of their daughter, Amy Rose Bloch. Nancy was instrumental in bringing the Neutrogena collection of folk art and textiles to the Museum of International Folk Art through her friendship with Lloyd Cotsen. The Blochs also donated two major TC Cannon paintings to the New Mexico Museum of Art. Nancy will always have the distinction of being the very first member of the Foundation's Circles membership. The Foundation is eternally grateful for Nancy's service and tremendous commitment to the Museum of New Mexico system and extends its heartfelt condolences to the Bloch family. Board of Trustees Museum of New Mexico Foundation

