NANCY BLOCH My principled and charismatic grandmother, Nana - Nancy, Mom, NKB- has left us behind. Four days into eighty-nine tilts around the sun, Nana graced our world with an unmatched drive for excellence. Just last year, right after my late grandfather, Richard, - her husband of 69 years - passed away, she and I were mournfully looking at a professional photograph of him competing in an equestrian competition. Upon her first glance, she poignantly noted: "That is most certainly an oxer," referring to the obscure type of horse jump captured in this image. I was reminded in that moment that my grandmother's gift to me, and to all of us, was a vision of how one's life could look if we lived in the constant pursuit of knowing more, knowing deeper, knowing further. A studied learner with a limitless curiosity about the world around her, my grandmother promised all of us that expert knowledge was attainable only when paired with humility. It is not surprising to me that one of my earliest memories of my grandmother has to do with a ritual. It was a simple ritual, between a child and a grandmother, but through it I experienced one of her many contributions to the world. Every morning, we would together choose which color bandana to put around the dog's neck for the day. Anyone that knew my grandmother knew that her relationship to physical objects was sacred, and that there was almost always a material collection to match one of her interests. Opening her drawer of vintage handkerchiefs, Nana and I, the five-year-old, would talk about each color. I remember her suggesting golden yellow to temper the mood of the rainy day. Other times, we'd choose maroon or canary blue, and sometimes I might get one as a gift. Years later as an eighteen-year-old, when I spent a week in Santa Fe with my grandparents for the Folk Art Market (a holiday for my grandmother), we would still choose a handkerchief in the mornings, albeit for a different German Shephard. I remember my grandfather pointing out one evening, in his characteristically direct approach: "You and your grandmother are very alike. You both have always been strange." We all laughed. Like most artists, my grandmother always left ample evidence of her art-making process. Rulers, ribbons, and red pens; hand-marbled paper and scraps of soft leather in colors like teal, mahogany, copper, and ink. My grandmother was a masterful book maker and a member of the Grolier Society with other artisans and bibliophiles. I would often watch her make books, as she did until her death: folding, gluing, and cutting the paper, then hand sewing it all together. She treated the Salinger manuscript with the same discerning perfectionism as the bird watching manual. This distinct reverence also led my grandmother to accumulate a collection of a lesser known medium - the artist's book. Itself a type of collage and assemblage, she donated her iconic collection to Smith College, where she attended school at seventeen to study literature and art history. Experienced in the curatorial arts, I came to know my grandmother (and grandfather) most intimately through her various scholarly pursuits, and especially amongst her belongings. In addition to the artist's books, my grandparents' famed collection of T.C. Cannon paintings and woodcuts lived alongside their other treasures: doll houses, wooden figurines, mixed-media collages, jewelry boxes covered in seashells, New Mexican pottery, and indigenous jewelry. Nestled in with the marbled papers was her collection of bandanas; the Chagall drawing posted above her headboard touched the collage, which touched the childhood drawing done by her daughter. I was reminded yet again of the other gift she gave us - the gift of preservation, which for her was a means of devotion. The last time I went to visit Nana, we came across this ancient Japanese poem laying around, hand printed on a discarded piece of paper: I have always known that at last I would take this road, But yesterday I did not think it would be today. - Ariwara no Narihira Her thoughtfulness will never be lost on us. A loving mother, a dedicated wife, an irreplaceable friend and a visionary grandmother, NKB left us with so much. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 17, 2020

