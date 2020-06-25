NANCY C. BARTINE On Saturday June 20, 2020, Nancy C. Bartine, loving mother of two children, peacefully passed away in Santa Fe, NM after a hard fought battle with Alzheimer's. Nancy was born in Plainfield, NJ on December 10, 1939 to Robert and Adele Clarke. On September 3, 1960 she married Harris V. Bartine and spent 30 years as a military spouse and homemaker and devoted mother to her two children, Scott and Katherine. In 1993 Nancy made Santa Fe County her permanent home when she moved to Madrid with her partner, Noel Priestly. Together they embarked on an adventure that revealed all of Nancy's true talents and passions. She excelled at building everything from benches to houses with her own two hands and horse stables for her cherished four legged friends. She enjoyed the camaraderie of other horse lovers, spending hours socializing at the stables long after work was done. Nancy was known for her constant smile and welcoming blue eyes. Her compassionate spirit drew people and animals alike to her presence. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Adele and her partner, Noel. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine B. Miller and son-in-law, Chuck Ferran; her son and daughter-in-law, Scott A. Bartine and Vickie L. Bartine; her grandchildren, Paige and Natalie Bartine and her brother, Robert S. Clarke and his family. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Horse Shelter, 821 W. San Mateo Road, Santa Fe NM 87505. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.