Nancy C. Bartine
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NANCY C. BARTINE On Saturday June 20, 2020, Nancy C. Bartine, loving mother of two children, peacefully passed away in Santa Fe, NM after a hard fought battle with Alzheimer's. Nancy was born in Plainfield, NJ on December 10, 1939 to Robert and Adele Clarke. On September 3, 1960 she married Harris V. Bartine and spent 30 years as a military spouse and homemaker and devoted mother to her two children, Scott and Katherine. In 1993 Nancy made Santa Fe County her permanent home when she moved to Madrid with her partner, Noel Priestly. Together they embarked on an adventure that revealed all of Nancy's true talents and passions. She excelled at building everything from benches to houses with her own two hands and horse stables for her cherished four legged friends. She enjoyed the camaraderie of other horse lovers, spending hours socializing at the stables long after work was done. Nancy was known for her constant smile and welcoming blue eyes. Her compassionate spirit drew people and animals alike to her presence. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Adele and her partner, Noel. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine B. Miller and son-in-law, Chuck Ferran; her son and daughter-in-law, Scott A. Bartine and Vickie L. Bartine; her grandchildren, Paige and Natalie Bartine and her brother, Robert S. Clarke and his family. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Horse Shelter, 821 W. San Mateo Road, Santa Fe NM 87505. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
505-989-7032
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved