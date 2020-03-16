Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY DOUGHERTY DENMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NANCY DOUGHERTY DENMAN (1931 - 2020) Like her mother, Nancy Dougherty Denman led a long and remarkable life, which centered around her work and belief in all forms of education, particularly day-care, pre-school, and adult higher education for women. Indeed, she was a strong advocate for women's needs and rights. Her life journey was defined by a love for the arts and the larger world, a product of overseas study at the University of Edinburgh, worldwide travel, and the privilege of living outside the USA with husband, Bill in Queenstown, New Zealand. Over her lifetime, she moved from a very traditional upbringing to becoming "cool" --a term used to describe her by a young, 10 year old Arkansas boy she had tutored in the 1970s and one that she considered as one of her greatest compliments. She had a thirst for knowledge and was very inquisitive; reading the New York Times from cover to cover and preferring non-fiction over fiction. She had become strong, kind, and gracious. Qualities engendered by the influences of key individuals and beloved friends, including a worldly aunt and a venerable mentor, were always there to support her. Humor, courage, determination, and giving back to community became increasingly important. Altogether, these qualities helped strengthen her and saw her through adversity. They also helped Nancy and her family find peace and appreciation for life in her final days. Nancy was daughter, sister, aunt, and cousin to many; a loving wife and mother, and a beacon of light and compassion to those fortunate to have crossed her path. Nancy and her husband Bill were confirmed in the Anglican tradition, but in her heart, she was always Presbyterian. She departed this life on March 12 at 9 p.m. surrounded by Bill and her adult children; Ann, Courtney, Brian, and son-in-law Steve who loved her dearly. They and other family members; Keryn (Brian) and grandchildren, Joe and Kai will celebrate her life at a future date. Her spirit will always remain with us and those who knew her. Education AB William Jewell College Danforth Foundation Fellowship recipient to Central Michigan University MEd Indiana University, Bloomington Professional Work Social Worker, Eugene, Oregon Assistant Dean to Women, University of Oregon, Eugene Assistant Dean to Women, Dennison University, Granville Counselor, Child Development Center, Fayetteville, Arkansas Counselor, Women to Academics, University of Colorado, Boulder Founding Board Member, The Hospice Center, Santa Fe, New Mexico Board Member, Santa Fe Orchestra, Santa Fe, New Mexico Board Member, Santa Fe Opera Guild, Santa Fe, New Mexico Board Member, Santa Fe Community Foundation, Santa Fe, New Mexico

