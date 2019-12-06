Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY HUNTER WARREN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NANCY HUNTER WARREN Nancy Hunter Warren, 87, passed away on Nov. 23, 2019 in Santa Fe, NM. A funeral service will be held at St. Bede's Episcopal Church on Jan. 10, 2020 11:00 am. She was born Nancy Laura Hunter on Jan. 10, 1932 in Buffalo, NY to Dorothy Belle Slayton and Archibald Stuart Hunter. She graduated from Pierre S. duPont High School in Wilmington, DE and attended the University of Delaware. She married Robert Bruce Warren in 1951 and raised four children in Hockessin, DE until their divorce in 1970. She later took additional classes in anthropology and archaeology. During one of her classes, she became fascinated with New Mexico and flew to Albuquerque in 1972 to see the Land of Enchantment for herself. She moved to Santa Fe soon after. She was a passionate and talented photographer and began working for the Museum of New Mexico Laboratory of Anthropology (which later became the Office of Archaeological Studies) where she was the lab coordinator and photographer. When she wasn't working at the lab, she spent her time exploring her new home state, documenting New Mexico's cultures, and spending time with her family. She also published four books of her work: "Villages of Hispanic New Mexico," "New Mexico Style," "Jicarilla Apache; a Portrait" and "Pueblo Dancing." In 1996 she began to lose her sight, eventually going blind, although that didn't stop her from living independently until 2018 when she moved into Kingston Residence. Nancy's love of dogs led her to volunteer weekly for the Santa Fe Animal Shelter where she would comfort dogs waiting for adoption. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her younger sister Barbara (Hunter) Walsh. She is survived by her children Robert Bruce Warren, Jr. and wife Janet, Janet Worne Mansfield, Scott Warren and Daniel Warren; her older sister Dorothy (Hunter) Evans; her grandchildren Heather Worne, Robert Bruce Warren III, Hilary Jarvis, Kathrine Warren, Devon Warren, Leslie Warren, Christopher Warren, Wolf Warren and Katelyn Warren; and great-grandchildren Greyson Warren and Evey and Harrison Jarvis. Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's name to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter or St. Bede's Episcopal Church.

