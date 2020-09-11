NANCY JEAN LOHR MCDEVITT Nancy was born on December 24, 1932 in Akron, Ohio and passed away on March 31, 2020 at the age of 87. Nancy was raised in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and graduated from Ohio University in 1954 with a BFA degree. She then moved to Columbus, Ohio, married and divorced while working at Morehouse Fashion in the Advertising Department. In 1961, Nancy moved to Mt. Vernon, New York and three years later into Manhattan. She worked as the Assistant Ad Director for McGregor Doniger in men's sportswear. She later became Co-Owner of Living Easy with Dr. Joyce Brothers, a syndicated TV show; Black Beauty Model Agency; and Halpern McDevitt, a small advertising agency. In 1982, having left the advertising world, she bought a cabin in Pennsylvania, went back to school becoming a certified substance abuse counselor. In 1992 she earned an MSW from Fordham University. She worked as a Social Worker for the following five years. When she retired, Nancy moved to Estes Park, Colorado where she began painting and four years later moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico where she did volunteer work and painted in her workshop studio. Celebration of Nancy's life will take place at a time and place in the future when we are safely on the other side of the current health crisis. Donations can be made, in lieu of flowers, to Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary, 3749-A Highway 14, Santa Fe, NM 87508.



