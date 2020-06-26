NANCY JEAN SAIZ Nancy Jean Saiz was the seventh child born into a family blessed with nine children to Tony and Gerri Saiz of Santa Fe, NM. Nancy has been preceded in death by her dear parents, brothers; Arthur Saiz, Tony Saiz Jr., Jim Saiz (Kathy), Phillip Saiz, and her beautiful sister, Ann Padilla (Rick). Her surviving siblings include Martha Kossman (Alan), Hollie Saiz, and Vincent Saiz. Nancy was the very best auntie to seven nieces and nephews and twelve great-nieces and nephews; James Saiz (Jennifer, Anthony, and Dominick), Robert Saiz (Rachel, Elizabeth, and James), Stacey Garcia (David, David Jr., Jaiden, and Ava), Peggy Kossman (Adonna and Santyana), Mac Kossman (Christina and Kanyon), Carlos Padilla (Sima, Jaylyn, and Kodi), and Matthew Padilla. Nancy also shared a very special relationship with her honorary nephew Kai Stroud. Nancy was a tremendously talented graphic designer that valiantly carved out her own path to Washington DC where she resided for 35 years after completing her Bachelor of Arts at NM State University. She created a beautiful life in DC amongst chosen family and friends; the support she received from them during her battle with cancer was incredible and full of compassion. Nancy was a world traveler with a great love for culture, languages, and adventure. Nancy shared a glimpse of the East Coast life with her beloved NM family through many trips and experiences that she shared. She was an amazing role model, created opportunities, and added to the quality of life of those she was close to. The very essence of Nancy was filled with integrity, beauty, compassion, generosity, passion for life, love, kindness, patience, strength, and respect. She will be deeply missed by her family, chosen family, friends, and colleagues. Due to the current State Health Department regulations, memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.



