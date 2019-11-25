NANCY JO ALARID MAY 3, 1948 - NOVEMBER 20, 2019 Nancy Jo Alarid of Santa Fe, NM passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Nancy was born on May 3, 1948 to Betty Sutton and Pete Alarid. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Carmen Alarid and father, Pete Alarid. She is survived by her brother Richard (Marie), half-sisters Betty Gene Wiedenbein (David), Holly Brown (David), Pamela Alarid, half-brother Chris Mohler (Dancie), nephews Bradley, Jeffrey and Peter Alarid and extended loving family. Nancy was a 1973 graduate from the College of Santa Fe and retired from the State Human Services Department. Nancy was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Ascent Bible Church, 2076 Galisteo Street at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society, 100 Caja Rio Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87507 in honor of Nancy's loving companion Rascal. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 26, 2019