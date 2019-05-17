NANCY RUTH NOFIELD Nancy Ruth Nofield passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving daughter Tiffany, her granddaughter Amaia, her two sons-in-law Sergio and Jose, boyfriend of many years, Dr. Ken Kuykendall, sister Carol, stepsister Mary Ann, stepbrother John, nieces, nephews, cousins and her beloved cat, Christy. Nancy was born on July 10, 1936 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She attended Carol College and the University of Wisconsin before becoming a flight attendant. She began a lustrous, 40-year career with United Airlines working in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington Dulles and Albuquerque where she made many life-long friends and enjoyed traveling the world. Nancy went on to finish her bachelor's degree from Cal State Dominguez Hills and her master's degree in Anthropology from American University while working full-time. Nancy has left a legacy for her over 20 years of volunteer work for her community which included Operation Vietnam Baby Lift in LA, Bienvenidos, Museum of International Folk Art, and the Interfaith Community Shelter. Services for the celebration of her life are at St. Bede's Episcopal Church on June 1, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from May 19 to May 26, 2019