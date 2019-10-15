NANCY OLSON Nancy Tober Olson died in Tucson, AZ early on the morning of October 2, 2019. She had been married to Ray Olson, for 63 years. She and Ray were residents of Santa Fe, NM for 23 years, moving to Tucson, AZ in 2017 to be closer to daughter Marie. She was born in Crystal Lake to Harold E. Tober and Marie Limbert Tober on August 30, 1934. Nancy graduated from Crystal Lake Community High School in 1952. From there she attended Colorado College, graduating with a BS in Social Work in 1956. In 1977 she received an MSSW degree in Social Work at U. Texas/Arlington. She worked for a few years as a family therapist at Fort Worth Psychiatric Hospital. Nancy is survived by her husband, Ray, and by their three children, David Matthew, Philip Brooks, and Marie Louise. A brave woman, she was a great wife, a very good mother, and a close friend to many.

