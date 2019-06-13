NATHAN GABRIEL GONZALES Nathan Gabriel Gonzales, 36, a resident of Santa Fe, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, June 10, 2019. Nathan was born on August 5, 1982 to Philip Gonzales and Delia Sanchez. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Antonio W. (Tony) and Katherine Gonzales, Domingo Sanchez Jr., and infant brother Shane Gonzales. Nathan is survived by the loves of his life, Nathan Jr., Mariah, Sofia, his father Philip Gonzales, mother Delia Sanchez, grandmother Socorro Sanchez, special godparents Paul and Frances Saiz, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Nathan was a kind, quiet soul who always had a smile and hug for everyone he knew or came across. Even perfect strangers he would meet, would get invited to his home for a meal and place to sleep for the night without a second thought. Services will be held June 18th, 2019 at St. Anne's Church in Santa Fe with a Rosary at 9:00 am, Mass at 10:00 am with burial to follow Mass at Rosario cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from June 16 to June 17, 2019