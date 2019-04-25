NATHANIEL A. CHAVEZ JUNE 15, 1985 ~ APRIL 21, 2019 EASTER SUNDAY It is with profound sorrow that we submit to the will of Our Lord Jesus Christ's calling of our son, Nathaniel from this earth to his heavenly home on Easter Sunday. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Richard Sandoval and Jose Cayetano & Virginia Chavez, his aunt Stephanie Herrera. He is survived by his parents, Manuel & Yolanda Chavez, brother Manuel Chavez, Jr., niece Ailesh Scully Chavez, grandmother Joyce Sandoval (Nana) and grandfather Osmundo Herrera (Tina) and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Nathaniel was a beautiful person. He would literally give the coat off his back to those less fortunate. He will be terribly missed and forever in out hearts. Funeral services will take place at St. Anne Catholic church on Monday, April 29, 2019, 10:00 a.m. Rosary will be recited followed by 11:00 a.m. Mass. All are welcomed to attend. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019