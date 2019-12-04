NATHANIEL NANO TOBY ANAYA Nathaniel "Nano" Toby Anaya, age 32, resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico, passed away on December 2, 2019. He was born on May 20, 1987 to Brenda Pugh Herrera and Jim R. Anaya, and he married Amanda Anaya on July 23, 2016. Nano is preceded in death by his grandparents, Octaviano and Liova Herrera. He is survived by his wife Amanda; parents Jim R. Anaya and Brenda Pugh Herrera; grandparents Natividad and Helen Anaya and Julianna Dorothy Johnson; siblings Amanda (Richard) Montoya and Tiffany Anaya (Tony) Anaya; nephews Antonio and Luka Ortiz; father - and mother-in-law Will, Katie Trujillo and brother-in-law; Vance along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. Nano was a teacher and digital learning coach for the Santa Fe Public Schools. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of New Mexico and his master's degree from New Mexico Highlands University. He loved his students, coworkers and the communities he worked for. Nano also loved sports, dancing, music and playing roulette. He was a loving, caring and genuine person. He was inspirational and motivational, and he made everyone feel like family. He was everyone's best friend, and his family and friends meant the world to him. In lieu of flowers, Nano's family requests donations to the Communities in Schools of New Mexico at www.cisnm.org/donate. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Santa Maria De La Paz, followed by a Rosary at 10:00 a.m., with Mass starting at 10:30 a.m. and Interment following at Rivera Santa Fe Memorial Gardens. Reception will take place at the Parish Hall at Santa Maria De La Paz after the Interment. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019