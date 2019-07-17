Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NICK EVANGELOS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NICK EVANGELOS 6/6/1928 - 7/9/2019 Nick Evangelos left his physical body behind on July 9, 2019, but he will remain in our hearts forever. He will be missed for his incredible generosity, love of food and travel, prolific story-telling, and his colorful and frequent use of four letter words. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio; Nick was raised on the island of Lesbos in Greece. During WWII, his family returned to Ohio where he and his brother worked in a bakery and attended school. Nick then moved to Albuquerque to attend the University of New Mexico. At UNM, he met his lifelong friends Bob Ghattas and Arman Chakerian. After college, he moved to Santa Fe, first working for the Museum of New Mexico as an anthropologist and then for the State of New Mexico as the Director of Interagency Services. There, with his dear friend Gilbert Silva, he turned routine government work into countless pranks that would doubtless have gotten the two of them fired in the "me too" era. In Santa Fe, Nick was frequently mistaken as the proprietor of Evangelo's Bar and the home phone rang incessantly with calls to the bar. Never one to miss an opportunity for mischief, he encouraged callers to come down to the bar for free drinks. Nick retired in his mid-fifties and embarked on an ambitious plan to see the world. For three decades he traveled the globe befriending and adopting numerous young people who often accompanied him on his adventures and who would return home with him to stay (and sometimes overstay) at his Santa Fe home. His stories were legendary and by the time his travel days were over he had set foot in nearly 100 countries-all documented on a large world map hanging on his wall with colorful dots marking each destination. Around the time Nick retired, he met his life's love, Deanne Newman, and for over thirty years Deanne and Nick created a love story that is unparalleled. Deanne accompanied Nick on many of his adventures at home and abroad. When he wasn't traveling he could usually be found in the kitchen of his Seton Village casita, whipping up delicacies for himself, his friends, his dog Koukla, and the many neighborhood canine and feline visitors. He loved his garden, his beautiful Koi pond, and his many collections ranging from rocks and seashells to art, sculpture and photography. Nick is survived by sister Toula Evangelos, his daughter Melisa Evangelos (Mike Sylvanus), step-children Holly Roberts (Robert Wilson) and Doug Roberts (Bobbe Besold), Deanne Newman, her children Adam Newman (Lea) and Racheal Newman (Scott Schafer), grandchildren Halley, Ramey, Teal, Alex, Sky, and great-granddaughter Stone. He is preceded in death by his parents Despo Anagnosto and Demetrios Evangelos, his brother George Evangelos, and his sister Anthoula Kallas. A celebration of Nick's life was held two years ago because-in true Nick fashion-he didn't want to miss the party. Tremendous and heartfelt thanks go to his caregivers Richard Martinez and Raymond Ortega, the staff at Ambercare Hospice, and to his dear and patient friend and personal secretary Arlene Emmons, who somehow kept Nick's affairs in order.

