NICK TRUJILLO JR. Our Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather Nick Trujillo Jr. age 88 went home to our Heavenly Father on November 4th 2019. He passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Santa Fe to Nick Trujillo Sr. and Lucy Rivera Trujillo. He is preceded in death by his parents and Sister Angie Carter. Nick is survived by his beloved Wife and Best Friend Polly. His children: Marsha Delgado (Ron), Bernadette Leyba (Gilbert), David Trujillo, Roberta Rael (Levi). His beloved Grandchildren: Keeva Griego (Steve), Tanya Leyba (Janel), Sara Trujillo, Derek Delgado, Zachary Rael, Nicholas Trujillo, and Great Grandchildren Estevan, Davian, and Maya Griego. His Bother: Robert Trujillo and Sisters Margie Archuleta and Marie Griego. His Sisters in Law, wonderful Nieces and Nephews, cousins, relatives and many good friends and his dog Polo. Nick grew up in Santa Fe and attended St. Francis Catholic School, City Schools, and graduated from the College of Santa Fe (St. Michaels College) with a degree in accounting. He retired from the U.S. Treasury Department as an IRS agent and then worked at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. He was a Veteran and proudly served his Country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Nick had a good life and loved his family very much. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping, picking Pinon and gathering firewood with his family and was an avid reader. We wish to thank the caregivers for their wonderful and compassionate care during his illness. Services in Honor of Nick will be held at St. John the Baptist Church 1301 Osage Ave. Santa Fe on Friday November 15th 2019. Rosary will be at 10am followed by Mass at 11am with reception to follow at the church Hall (Lamy Hall). Interment will be held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 3pm with full Military Honors. Pallbearers will be his beloved Grandchildren.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 13, 2019

