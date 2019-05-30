Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicolas Gilbert Olivas. View Sign Service Information DeVargas Funeral Home 623 N. Railroad Ave. Espanola , NM 87532 (505)-662-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

NICOLAS GILBERT OLIVAS Nicolas Gilbert Olivas, 60, a resident of Chamita, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 due to an accident while doing what he was passionate about, mining clay for his pottery. He was preceded in death by his father, Juan Olivas. Nicolas was born and raised in the small community of El Llano in Espa¤ola, New Mexico. He worked at the Los Alamos National Laboratory for 18 years prior to becoming a renowned New Mexican Potter and full-time artist. He began professionally creating pottery at the age of 27. He had developed his own unique process and style which combined traditional and contemporary southwest styles. He mined and processed his own clay and pigments from within the hills of Northern New Mexico. He enjoyed reveling in the miracle of the earth. His work truly was a manifestation of the Earth's spirit. He was an award-winning artist whose work was featured in the Annual Contemporary/Hispanic Market in Santa Fe, New Mexico. His pottery has been displayed in select gallery of Northern New Mexico. He was a devoted son, father, brother, cousin, uncle, and friend. Nicolas is survived by his daughters, Desiree Provencio and husband Daniel of Albuquerque and Demi Olivas of Espa¤ola; mother, Dora Olivas; siblings, Jake Olivas and wife Becky of La Mesilla, Ray Olivas and wife Joann of Velarde, Henry Olivas and wife Joann of Santa Fe, Josephine Olivas and husband Lee of Rio Rancho, Rose Gallegos and husband James of Alcalde, and Dolores Trujillo and husband Ronnie of Fairview; grandchildren, Julius Provencio, DeNae Provencio, and Ismael Smouse; girlfriend, Vivian Romero of Chimayo and many other relatives and friends. A rosary will be recited on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Santa Cruz with a Memorial Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Holy Cross Catholic Church will be holding a special mass for Nicolas Gilbert Olivas on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. The family of Nicolas Gilbert Olivas has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espa¤ola Valley.

NICOLAS GILBERT OLIVAS Nicolas Gilbert Olivas, 60, a resident of Chamita, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 due to an accident while doing what he was passionate about, mining clay for his pottery. He was preceded in death by his father, Juan Olivas. Nicolas was born and raised in the small community of El Llano in Espa¤ola, New Mexico. He worked at the Los Alamos National Laboratory for 18 years prior to becoming a renowned New Mexican Potter and full-time artist. He began professionally creating pottery at the age of 27. He had developed his own unique process and style which combined traditional and contemporary southwest styles. He mined and processed his own clay and pigments from within the hills of Northern New Mexico. He enjoyed reveling in the miracle of the earth. His work truly was a manifestation of the Earth's spirit. He was an award-winning artist whose work was featured in the Annual Contemporary/Hispanic Market in Santa Fe, New Mexico. His pottery has been displayed in select gallery of Northern New Mexico. He was a devoted son, father, brother, cousin, uncle, and friend. Nicolas is survived by his daughters, Desiree Provencio and husband Daniel of Albuquerque and Demi Olivas of Espa¤ola; mother, Dora Olivas; siblings, Jake Olivas and wife Becky of La Mesilla, Ray Olivas and wife Joann of Velarde, Henry Olivas and wife Joann of Santa Fe, Josephine Olivas and husband Lee of Rio Rancho, Rose Gallegos and husband James of Alcalde, and Dolores Trujillo and husband Ronnie of Fairview; grandchildren, Julius Provencio, DeNae Provencio, and Ismael Smouse; girlfriend, Vivian Romero of Chimayo and many other relatives and friends. A rosary will be recited on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Santa Cruz with a Memorial Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Holy Cross Catholic Church will be holding a special mass for Nicolas Gilbert Olivas on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. The family of Nicolas Gilbert Olivas has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espa¤ola Valley. 505-747-7477-www.devargasfuneral.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close