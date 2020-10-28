NICOLAS LEOPOLDO SALAZAR
APRIL 18, 1929 - OCTOBER 23, 2020
Nicolas Leopoldo Salazar was born of humble beginnings in Chamita, New Mexico to Leopoldo Salazar and Elena Lovato. Nick has one brother, Richard Salazar. He loved ranching and helped his parents raise livestock, fruit trees especially apples and a variety of crops especially his mother's famous green chili. At a young age he accompanied his grandparents to Colorado where they worked as migrant laborers picking potatoes and other crops. He graduated from Espanola High School where he lettered in football and was on the staff of the school year book Tah Weh. In 1950, he married the love of his life, Maria Ana Abeyta. They have three children Yvonne, Earl, and Gregory. This year they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
He worked in Los Alamos beginning in 1943 until 2016. He worked his way up from dishwasher at the Jemez Boys Ranch to the highest level Tech doing thermonuclear research at the Lab and ended his career as one of the Governors of the National Laboratories. He was in the Air Force, a New Mexico State Representative for 46 years, and was an elected county commissioner meeting at Tierra Amarilla during the court house raid by Reies Lopez Tijerina where he was held hostage along with the other commissioners at that meeting. At one time or another during his public career, he was either President or Chairman of 20 some odd national organizations. As a Legislator he was a champion for the elderly, education for all that wanted it, advancement in technologies, economic development, and law enforcement.
He is survived by his wife Ana, children Yvonne and Michael Browne; Earl and Rebecca Salazar; and Gregory Salazar Sr.; grandchildren Gregory Jr. and Delfinia Salazar, Nicholas and Ashley Salazar and Amanda Salazar; great-grandchildren Jesse Salazar, Nicole Salazar, Jaden Jamerson, Samuel Salazar, and Cesar Salazar; brother Richard Salazar, nieces and nephews Roberta and Roger Grider, Richard and Janet Salazar, Toni and Ren Elder, Ricky and Marcia Salazar; Judy Lujan, Tony Isaccs, Gregory D Isaccs, Brian Isaccs, Jan Lujan, Ira Lujan, Eric Lujan and Gabriel Lujan; and many beloved great nieces and nephews, cousins and godchildren.
Pallbearers: Gregory Salazar Jr., Nicholas Salazar, Jesse Salazar, Ricky Salazar, Gregory David Isaccs, and Gabriel Lujan. Honorary pallbearers: Richard Salazar (nephew), Ira Lujan, Brian Isaccs and Eric Lujan.
Please join the family by participating in a live stream event: viewlogies.net/rivera/RyMvpqMNF
. This will begin on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
