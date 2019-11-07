NICOLAS NICK PINO, JR. NICOLAS "NICK" PINO, JR., 75, of Santa Fe died November 3, 2019. He was born in Santa Fe to the late Jesusita Romero Pino and Nicolas "Nick" Pino, Sr. He was well-known and esteemed. During the course of his life at 7'1", he became a basketball legend at St. Michael's High School in 1963. He then played basketball with the Kansas State University Wildcats through 1968. Nick played professional basketball for the Santos de San Luis in San Luis Potosi Mexico. He was also the proprietor of his insurance business. Nick is survived by his siblings, Carlos Pino (Judy), Marcella DiPalma (Brian), Alice Pino, Rita Vigil (Ruben), Socorro Ortiz, Felix Pino, and Michael Pino, and many other relatives and friends. Nick was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Fidelita Pino; nephew, Eugene Ortiz; and aunt, Juanita Pino Rael. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 11, at St. Anne Parish. Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, at the same parish with burial to follow at the Rosario Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers: St. Michael's High School Class of 1963 and Kansas State University Class of 1968. Pallbearers will be his nieces and nephews: Joel Ortiz, Patricia Candelaria, Ruben Vigil, Raymond Pino, Richard Pino, Rebecca Pino, Sean DiPalma, Jessica DiPalma, Nicolas Pino, Felicity Pino, Nicole Pino. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's High School Alumni Association (Nick Pino Scholarship Fund), Santa Fe Animal & Humane Society, or American Diabetic Association. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 10, 2019