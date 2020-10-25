1/1
Nicolas (Nick) Tapia
NICOLAS (NICK) TAPIA

Nicolas (Nick) Tapia, age 84, a lifetime resident of Los Cabos - Tapia Ranch and Santa Fe, NM passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
He was born on November 11, 1935, in Los Cabos Tapia Ranch, NM to the late Alfredo and Isabelita Tapia. Nick was a member of the Carpenter s Union for many years, he managed his own Carpentry Business Tapia Carpentry specializing in customized windows, doors, cabinets, etc. In addition, Nick taught all of his sons the carpentry trade. He was a very hardworking generous man who provided for his family and always offered help to anyone in need.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorencita; son, Manuel Tapia; parents, Alfredo and Isabelita Tapia; brothers, Fermino and Pete Tapia; brothers-in-law, Leroy and Frank Ortiz.
He is survived by his sons and daughters; Tommy (Debbie) Tapia, Clara (Glenn) Holmes, James (Veronica) Lopez, Peggy Vigil, Lee (Anna) Tapia, Henry (Johanna) Tapia, Lorenzo (Celeste) Tapia, 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Vicente (Ella) Tapia, Mike (Barbara) Tapia, Fred (Ramona) Tapia, Santos (Helen) Tapia, Benny Tapia, Jimmy (Georgia) Tapia, Leroy (Rose) Tapia, Genoveva (Jean) Ortiz, Virginia Ortiz, Antonia (Gilly) Encinias, Annabelle (Steve) Gallegos, and sister-in-law Anita Tapia; numerous Godchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Nick was an avid hunter and enjoyed being in the mountains with his sons and grandchildren. He taught them how to hunt and fish as a means to provide for the family as well as make unforgettable memories. He spent a lot of time camping with his beautiful wife and children because of his great love for the outdoors. He loved spending time at his ranch house in Tapia, NM where he gathered with family for many gatherings and the annual functions. His bright blue Tapia eyes would light up when telling stories of his upbringing at the ranch and stories about adventures that would always bring a laugh.
Due to the pandemic, funeral and burial services are pending.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
