NICOLE LEE TIPTON



Nicole Lee Tipton, 39, passed away on November 12, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

She was born on August 25, 1981 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the daughter of Gregory and Lynnelle Tipton. She graduated from St. Michael's High School and the University of New Mexico. She was proud to have spent the majority of her professional career here in her hometown, Santa Fe.

Nicole was a loving, compassionate, and fearless individual whose drive and passion shone through in everything she cared about.

Nicole was an active member of both the Kitchen Angels Organization and the St. Michael's Foundation. She took great pride in helping others in her community. She enjoyed traveling, the arts, and fashion, as well as hiking, skiing, the outdoors, but her family and friends most of all.

She is survived by her partner, Randy Ropek; parents, Greg and Lynn; brother, Karl; and sister, Caitlyn; puppy, Rupert, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and her many friends. She is loved and will be greatly missed by many.

A celebration of life service will be determined at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kitchen Angels and the St. Michael's Foundation.







