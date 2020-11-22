NICOLE LEE TIPTON



Nicole Lee Tipton, 39, passed away on November 12, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

She was born on August 25, 1981 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the daughter of Gregory and Lynnelle Tipton. She graduated from St. Michael's High School and the University of New Mexico and was proud to have spent the majority of her professional career here in her hometown.

As an active member of both the Kitchen Angels Organization and the St. Michael's Foundation, she took great pride in helping others in her community. Nicole was a loving, compassionate, and fearless individual whose drive and passion shone through in everything she cared about.

She loved traveling, the arts, and fashion, as well as hiking, skiing and the outdoors, but truly, her family and friends were the most important things to her.

She is survived by her partner, Randy Ropek; parents, Greg and Lynn; brother, Karl; and sister, Caitlyn; puppy, Rupert, aunts, uncles, cousins, and her many friends. She is loved and will be missed greatly.

A celebration of life service will be determined at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kitchen Angels and the St. Michael's Foundation.







