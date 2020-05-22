Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NICOLE MONIQUE RODRIGUEZ BIRCH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NICOLE MONIQUE RODRIGUEZ BIRCH Nicole Monique Rodriguez Birch, 35, passed away peacefully at her home on May 18th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Nicole is proceeded in death by grandparents Josie and Ismael Gonzales; Angie and Frederico Rodriguez; uncles Fred, Ruben, and Frankie Rodriguez, Willie Salazar, father of her son. Nicole is survived by her husband, Carl Birch. Her loving children Alicia Martinez and Joaquin Salazar; granddaughter Elliana Martinez; parents Dina and Henry Rodriguez; in-laws Rose and Robert Joe Birch; brother Chris Rodriguez; sister Tanya Rodriguez; aunt Bernadette Gurule; uncles Ismael Gonzales; Pat, Johnny, and Robert Rodriguez; nephews Justin, Isiah, and Christopher Rodriguez and many other family and friends. Services are pending at this time due to COVID-19 and will be posted at a later date. The Family of Nicole Monique Rodriguez Birch has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home of the Espanola Valley

