NINFA LOPEZ DURAN
NINFA LOPEZ DURAN Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and longtime resident of Agua Fria Village in Santa Fe, NM passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020 at the age of 81 with family by her side. Ninfa is preceded in death by her husband Elias Duran. She was born on March 2, 1939 to Atanacio and Rafelita Padilla Lopez. Upon their death, she was raised by her Uncle Octaviano and Aunt Lina Padilla Lopez who have also preceded her in death along with her brothers Ramon Lopez, Richard Lopez, Jake Lopez, and Toby Lopez and by her son-in-law Rick Trujillo, Sr. and grandson Rick Trujillo Jr. Ninfa is survived by her children Richard Duran, Sylvia L. Duran and husband David Duran, Edward Duran and wife Carmen Purdy Duran, Rodney Duran and Ninfa's sister Tessie Sanchez and husband Phil Sanchez. She was very proud of her six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren! She is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Services will be held on Thursday, October, 1, 2020 at San Isidro Catholic Church Center, 3552 Agua Fria St. Santa Fe, NM. Ninfa will be available for visitation at 9:00 a.m. at the Center. Rosary will begin at 9:45, the eulogy and the celebration of mass followed by interment at Agua Fria Cemetery. Eulogy by: Cathy Salazar, readings by: Alicia Trujillo and Rosalie Trujillo. Pallbearers are Reuben Duran, Raymond Duran, Valentino Duran, Elmer Sanchez, and Matthew Lucero. As per Ninfa's final wishes, there will be no reception. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sep. 25 to Sep. 30, 2020.
