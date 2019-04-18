Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORA E. ORTEGA. View Sign

NORA E. ORTEGA Our beloved mother, Nora E. Ortega, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Nora was born in Pena Blanca, NM, on October 25, 1940, and resided in Santa Fe for the last 58 years. Nora was preceded in death by her husband Joe A. Ortega; her father Cresenciano Romero (Chris Romero, Sr.), her mother Margarita (Lucero) Romero, her sisters Andrea Honeycutt and Viola Rael, and her brother Chris Romero, Jr. Nora is survived by her daughters: Carla Armijo (Paul), Suzanne Cisneros (Fred), and Patricia Ortega; her grandchildren: Ferbie Montano, Jr. (Hope Guardia), Matthew Armijo, Jade Montano, Jonathan Ortega (Elvira Leon and son Alex), her brother Anthony E. Romero, and many nieces and nephews. Nora loved life and made the most of every day. She loved to sing, dance, tell stories, and loved to joke. Her gift of hospitality welcomed everyone into our home and her optimistic spirit made those around her smile. Nora was a model of kindness, love and compassion. Nora was a Proverbs 31 wife and mother and we were extremely blessed by her love and care. Nora retired from Eberline Instruments/Thermo Electron Corp. after 38 years of service where she was the Supervisor of many departments including: Repair and Calibration, Order Processing, and Sales Administrator for International and Domestic Sales. Our heartfelt thanks to Beehive Assisted Living Facility (especially Kelly & Carla) for their love and care of our mom during the past year; a huge thanks to Ashley at Ambercare Hospice Services; and also to the wonderful PCU nurses at CHRISTUS St. Vincent Hospital. The Memorial Service and Interment will be held on Saturday, April 27th at Rivera's Funeral Home - Kiva of Light Chapel and Memorial Garden, located at 417 Rodeo Road in Santa Fe. The Rosary will be held at 9 am, visitation with the family at 9:30 am, followed by the memorial service and interment at 10 am. A reception to celebrate Nora's life will be held at 11:30 am at The Bourbon Grill Restaurant, 104 Old Las Vegas Hwy. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





417 E. Rodeo Road

Santa Fe , NM 87505

505-989-7032 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019

