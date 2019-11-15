NORA FRANCES MONTOYA (MARTINEZ) Nora Frances Montoya (Martinez), passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends at her home in Santa Fe, NM. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ruben Montoya who passed away on June 15, 2019. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe. Mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Parish. Interment will be Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2:15 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. For further information or full obituary please visit riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2019