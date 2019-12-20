Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nora Varela. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NORA VARELA Nora Varela, 89 of Canoncito entered into everlasting peace surrounded by her loving family on December 17, 2019. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, nina, aunt and friend to many whom she loved dearly. Nora is preceded in death by her husband Onecimo "Nick", daughter Patricia "Titi", her son Antonio Maes, her beloved parents Adelaido and Mary Garcia, brothers Gilbert, Modesto and Johnnie, sister Ida, and many more family and friends. She is survived by her daughters Dorie (David), Viola Maes, Roselyn (Robert); Grandchildren: Marina (Patrick), Monique (Gary), Stephanie (Daniel), Melissa (Guillermo), Roberta Leyba, and Antonio Romero-Maes Jr; Great grandchildren: Jazmyn, Jeremiah, Jolen, Jayme, Julian, Joshua, Dominick, D.J. Pat, Mercedes, Alexandria; Godchildren: Peter, Sharon, Christopher, Paula, Jonathan, and Jazmyn. Also, her beloved Chiquita. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Del Corazon Hospice caregivers, Judy, Mary, and Deanna for their excellent care. Catholic commencements will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Anthony's church in Pecos, NM at 11:00am with burial to follow. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

