NORMAN DOUGLAS WYCOFF 1947 - 2020 Douglas Wycoff passed away at his home in Florida on April 9 from complications of cancer. He is survived by his wife Marilyn, (Hillsboro Beach, FL); adult children, Tiffany and Clark (Ivonne); four grandchildren; his two sisters, Ellen Hall (Santa Fe, NM) and Linda (Barclay) Jameson (Grand Junction, CO). Doug was born in Santa Fe on February 27, 1947 to Alice and Morris Wycoff. He graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1964 and the University of New Mexico in 1968 where he was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. Growing up in Santa Fe, Doug played Little League Baseball and was active in Boy Scouts and swimming. He was well known and respected as a competitive tennis player. After graduating from UNM, Doug moved to Miami, FL and began his long teaching and coaching career at Central High School and Coral Beach High School in Dade County. After retirement, he devoted his time, energy, and love to his family, fishing, and golf- all of which he dearly loved. The family is planning a Celebration of Life in the future.

