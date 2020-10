IN LOVING MEMORY OF

ADELA A. GONZALES

3/28/40 ~ 10/11/06



There is not a day that goes by when I don't think of you. I reminisce on all the sweet memories we shared. They are saved in my heart forever.

Mass will be offered today for you and Annette at 8:00 a.m. at The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.



Love you always

~Carlos A. Gonzales and Family







