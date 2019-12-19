OLE BART DALE Ole Bart Dale, a resident of Santa Fe NM, went home to be with the Lord on his 86th birthday December 18, 2019, after a battle with ALS. He was born in Rosebud, NM to Walter and Tennie Mae Dale. He graduated High School in Las Vegas, NM in 1951. He served in the Army for three years from July 10th, 1953 thru July 10th, 1956. Later that year he married the love of his life, Ardath Hays December 23rd, 1956. He then continued in the reserve until July 1961. Ole and Ardath raised 4 children. Son Rick Dale (Tonda) of Las Vegas, NM, Daughter Dana Twyman (Curtis) Of Blanchard, NM, Son Jason Dale (Lisa) Rio Rancho, NM, Daughter Melissa Rodriguez (Michael) Ames, Iowa. Their love and family continued to grow, and now includes 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers Jack Dale (Joy) of Santa Fe, NM, and Ray Dale (Marian) of California. Services are Monday December 23rd, 2019 at 10:00 am In Santa Fe NM. The Location will be Santa Fe Baptist church. 4977 Agua Fria St Santa Fe NM 87507. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 22, 2019