Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for OLGA L. ZUCAL. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

OLGA L ZUCAL Olga L Zucal, age 80, died peacefully Thursday, August 1, 2019, at home in Santa Fe, New M‚xico. She was born in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico to Plat¢n L¢pez Rivera and Celia Chase Villa on March 18, 1939. While in high school, Olga was an active participant in extracurricular activities and excelled in sports: basketball, volleyball, and softball. She graduated from Eagle Pass High School in Texas in 1957. After high school, Olga married James Zucal from Santa Fe, New M‚xico where they moved and lived the rest of her life. She embraced her new home with fervor, and never failed to voice her concerns as she grew with it. She enjoyed meeting with friends, collecting artwork, caring for her dogs, and volunteering her time to catholic endeavors to assist in the caring of the elderly. She and her husband Jimmy had three children: Sally Therese, Jaqueline Lee, and James Richard. Late in life, she enjoyed working on her gardening skills, from which she derived deep pleasure and peace of mind. Olga was loved for her deep caring, warm, lively spirit and sense of humor. She was regularly sought out by friends and family for her wise counsel, which she was always willing to give. Olga radiated positivity and was uplifting to be around. She will be greatly missed and will live on in the hearts of those who loved her deeply. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at John's Catholic Church in Santa Fe at 11 am with interment to follow at Rivera Family funeral home.In lieu of flowers please make donations to Carmelite Monastery 49 Mt Carmel Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





OLGA L ZUCAL Olga L Zucal, age 80, died peacefully Thursday, August 1, 2019, at home in Santa Fe, New M‚xico. She was born in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico to Plat¢n L¢pez Rivera and Celia Chase Villa on March 18, 1939. While in high school, Olga was an active participant in extracurricular activities and excelled in sports: basketball, volleyball, and softball. She graduated from Eagle Pass High School in Texas in 1957. After high school, Olga married James Zucal from Santa Fe, New M‚xico where they moved and lived the rest of her life. She embraced her new home with fervor, and never failed to voice her concerns as she grew with it. She enjoyed meeting with friends, collecting artwork, caring for her dogs, and volunteering her time to catholic endeavors to assist in the caring of the elderly. She and her husband Jimmy had three children: Sally Therese, Jaqueline Lee, and James Richard. Late in life, she enjoyed working on her gardening skills, from which she derived deep pleasure and peace of mind. Olga was loved for her deep caring, warm, lively spirit and sense of humor. She was regularly sought out by friends and family for her wise counsel, which she was always willing to give. Olga radiated positivity and was uplifting to be around. She will be greatly missed and will live on in the hearts of those who loved her deeply. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at John's Catholic Church in Santa Fe at 11 am with interment to follow at Rivera Family funeral home.In lieu of flowers please make donations to Carmelite Monastery 49 Mt Carmel Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close