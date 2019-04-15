DR. OLIVIA DELGADO DE TORRES, PH.D JANUARY 4, 1944 - APRIL 18, 2014 FIVE YEAR ANNIVERSARY (IN MEMORY) Each and every day we carry you in our hearts and in our thoughts. Our world is not the same without you here; but we take comfort knowing you walk beside us every day. Loving you always and missing you dearly. Love, Kenny and friends
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 18, 2019