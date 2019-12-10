OLIVIA MONTOYA Olivia Montoya, a lifelong resident of Santa Fe, NM passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She is survived by her loving children Yvonne Martinez (Pete), Robert Estrada (Martha), Carlos Montoya (Yvette), Anna Roybal (Fernando), an abundance of grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Herman and Helen Martinez, sister Alice Johnson, and her beloved daughter Darlene McKnight. Christian services will take place at Christ Church, PCA. Located at 1213 Don Gasper Ave. Santa Fe, NM 87505. A viewing will be held on December 12, 2019 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm. The Funeral Service will take place on December 13, 2019 with viewing to start at 9:00am - 10:00am. The Celebration of Life will follow at 10:00am and interment at 11:30am at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Luncheon will follow the interment at Blaze Christian Fellowship. Please visit www.RiversideFunerals.com to view the full obituary and to sign the on-line guest register. Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 11, 2019