DR. C. RAYMOND OLSON



Ray Olson was born to Martha and Hilding Olson on January 25, 1929. He died on November 5th, 2020, at age 91, in Tucson, AZ. His death was attributed to sudden death while being treated for sepsis. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Nancy and by his brother, Kenneth.

Ray was christened Carl Raymond Olson at a Swedish Lutheran Church in Elgin, IL. Hilding and Martha had emigrated from Sweden in 1911 and 1912 respectively. They already had two sons, Hilding Jr. (b. 1923) and Kenneth (b. 1926). Ray's father had arrived as a 23 year old bricklayer but started his own construction company at age 27. They had settled in Crystal Lake, IL shortly after their 1922 marriage.

Ray completed secondary education in Crystal Lake's public schools, graduating from Crystal Lake Community High School in 1946. Following the example of a much-admired summer camp counselor, Ray enrolled at Oberlin College, from which he graduated in 1950. Uncertain of his educational future, he spent another year as a student in the Oberlin Graduate School of Theology and then entered Midwestern University's College of Medicine. He received his medical degree in 1956.

During his childhood, Ray had come to know Nancy Tober, whose family had been neighbors of the Olson's for many years. Ray and Nancy married in September, 1956 after completing their education. They started their life together in Detroit, MI where Ray served a four-year residency in Internal Medicine.

Their first child, David Matthew, was born in Detroit in 1959. On completion of Ray's residency, they moved to Fort Worth, TX where Ray was offered a stable partnership in the private practice of Internal Medicine. During this period, two more children were added to the family, Philip Brooks (b. 1961) and Marie Louise (b. 1966).

In 1975, the University of North Texas opened a new medical school in Fort Worth and invited Ray to chair the Department of Medicine, a position he held for seven years. He continued to serve the medical school as a Professor of Medicine for the next 18 years, retiring in 2000. Ray and Nancy moved to Santa Fe, NM upon retirement, enjoying the mountains, the clean, clear air, the arts and opera, and the mix of Hispanic, Anglo, and Native American cultures. The town fully met their needs for artistic and musical opportunities as well.

In 2017, Ray and Nancy moved to a retirement facility in Tucson, to be close to Marie during their final years.

Ray's life was filled with music. He studied piano as a child, changing to pipe organ in high school and for two years while a pre-med student at Oberlin. He played for numerous weddings and a few funerals in Crystal Lake. Later, in 1976, Ray picked up a violoncello and began study. He continued to study and play this instrument for 25 years, playing first in the Fort Worth Civic Orchestra and later in the Santa Fe Community Orchestra as well as a neighborhood string quartet.

In 1981, Ray became a Zen Buddhist, participating in numerous retreats and practice periods at Green Gulch Farm and Zen Center in Marin County, CA. He continued this spiritual practice until his death. In 2009, he was ordained novice priest by Upaya Zen Center's Founding Abbot, Joan Halifax Roshi, and in 2000 was designated an authorized teacher (Hoshi) of Zen Buddhism.

Ray and Nancy founded the Santa Fe Master Gardener Association. In this work, Ray accepted the responsibility for planning, organizing, and supervising an apple orchard at El Rancho de Las Golondrinas, a "living museum" outside Santa Fe.

He moved on to volunteer as a chaplain at both the local county jail and state penitentiary. Over the years he also engaged in correspondence with hundreds of prison inmates incarcerated around the United States, offering the practice of meditation and the teachings of the Buddha to those who expressed a sincere interest. Out of this grew a manuscript, Dear Inmate, The Buddha Walked Into a Prison, containing pungent paragraphs from inmates' letters paired with Ray's replies. Ray based his replies on his understanding of the Buddha's teachings. A closing chapter is devoted to evidence-based suggestions for reforming the U.S. Corrections System. The manuscript was never published.

Ray was a devoted husband and father, counting their children as the greatest gift of his life, second only to his beloved wife, Nancy. He also loved hiking, cycling, backpacking with their children; sailing his small sloop; and, with Nancy, engaging in the many opportunities for immersion in music and the arts that whichever community they lived in chose to offer.

There will be a memorial service for Ray, date to be determined. It will be on Zoom to accommodate his family and friends safely during the pandemic.

May all beings be happy.







