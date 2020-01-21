Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for OLYMPIA L. MARTINEZ. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

OLYMPIA L. MARTINEZ Santa Fe - Olympia L. Martinez, 95, she died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on January 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melicendro and Efiginia Lovato; son, Norman Martinez; daughter, Efiginia (Virginia) Martinez; grandson, Darrell Martinez; granddaughter, Darcey Martinez; and great-grandson, Jeffrey Martinez Jr. Olympia is survived by her sons, Eutimio "Tim" Martinez; and Albert Martinez (Jennifer); and her grandson Jeffrey Martinez, who she raised as a son; son-in-law, Louie Martinez; Grandchildren; Louise Martinez and Raymond Martinez; great-grandchildren; Olympia Martinez, Laurie Martinez, Melicendro Martinez, Cristoval Martinez, Audrey Martinez (Miguel), Lance Martinez, Brittaini Vigil (Vincent), Savannah Chapman-Martinez; and 18 great-great grandchildren. Brothers; Melicendro "Mike" Lovato (Rose), Victor Lovato (Erla), Alfred Lovato (Rose), Robert "Bobby" Lovato (Colleen); sisters, Mary Madrid (Cruz), Precsilla Lopez (Jesse); and special cousins, Marcella Garcia and Donella Herrera (Louie). Olympia was born to Melicendro and Efiginia Lovato on June 26, 1924. In her adulthood, she lived in Utah and Colorado, before making her way back to New Mexico. She had many jobs in Santa Fe; a baker at Dunkin Donuts, housekeeping at St. Vincent, janitor at Club International, and housekeeper for various families in Santa Fe. By far, her favorite job was as housekeeper to Monsignor Jerome Martinez, when he first started at Santa Maria de la Paz, and at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis de Assisi. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters at Santa Maria de la Paz Pallbearers are; Melicendro Martinez, Lance Martinez, Albert Martinez Jr, Zachary Martinez, Jeremiah Sustaita, and Angel Sustaita. Honorary pallbearers; Angelica Alcazar, Dominic Martinez, Christopher Martinez, Justina Martinez, and Alyda Martinez. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505. Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Santa Maria De La Paz followed by Interment at Rosario Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032

