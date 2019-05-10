Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ORLANDO CHAVEZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ORLANDO LEROY CHAVEZ JUNE 25, 1957-MAY 4, 2019 Orlando Leroy Chavez, 61, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Orlando was born in Santa Fe, NM and was a beloved father, brother, grandfather, and friend. He was a veteran and served his country in the US Army. He was employed with the City of Santa Fe. Orlando was known for his love of riding his Harley, fishing, camping, and his latest new hobby fixing his 1940 Chevy Coupe. He was the most loving, caring, and generous man and always put others before himself. Orlando raised a family and enjoyed taking care of his children and grandchildren. Orlando was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Romero and Alfredo Chavez, and Florencio Romero (stepfather); mother-in-law, Jennie Chavez; brothers, Tony Romero and Ruben Romero; stepson, Gabriel Jaramillo; and brother-in-law, Danny Landin. Orlando is survived by his lifelong partner, Vivian Chavez of 30 years; daughter, Janelle (Johnny); son, Armando (Esperanza); stepdaughter, Antoinette; seven grandchildren, Marcus, Miquela, Jerome, Juliet, Arriana, Isaac, and Krystiana; sisters, Lorraine (Lawrence), Irene, Patricia, and Anita (Orlando); brother, Clyde; mother-in-law, Fabiola Sandoval; and also leaves many cherished aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. A special thank you to Elvie and Brett Robinson and Cipriano Sandoval for all their help in his final days. Our extended gratitude to Del Corazon Hospice. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday May 16, 2019, 9:00 a.m., St. Anne Parish, 511 Alicia Street, Santa Fe, NM, and a Funeral Mass will follow. Reception will follow immediately after mass, at the St. Anne Parish Hall. Interment will follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Pallbearers will be Cipriano Sandoval, Brett Robinson, Rick Padilla, Kenny Anaya, Leroy Griego, and Marcus Lucero. Honorary pallbearers will be Isaac Griego, Jerome Chavez, Mike Combs, Johnny Martinez, and Thomas Robinson. Please visit our online guestbook for Orlando at

