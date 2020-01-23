Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Orlando "Roy" Montes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ORLANDO ROY MONTES Orlando "Roy" Montes, 89, of Santa Fe passed away in his home on January 15, 2020. He was born on September 16, 1930 to Alejandro and Amalia Montes who raised him and his siblings in a loving, faith-filled home when Santa Fe was a smaller, simpler town. As a boy, he sold newspapers on the street corner and worked as a busboy and pastry chef at the La Fonda Hotel in the 1940's. Orlando proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict then later in the Army and Navy reserves. He worked for the State of New Mexico at the penitentiary as a correctional officer and then as manager of the newly formed prison ndustries. He also worked for the N.M. Human Services Department as a contract manager, retiring after 30 years. In retirement, Orlando farmed in Nambe and spent many memorable hours irrigating his crops and trees with the Acequia del Ca¤o. He served as a New Mexico Acequia Commissioner. He was well known for his chile-making skills and perfecting various delicacies. He loved to take road trips up north, "las vueltas" to visit his many friends and especially going fishing and hunting in Northern N.M. He was a self-taught guitarist, woodcarver, and took furniture-making instruction from renowned local artist, Eliseo Rodriguez. He was a stargazer who loved music ranging from Eddie Arnold, the Doors, Trio Los Panchos, and Mozart. He had a keen interest in following world business markets. He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, brother Rudolfo "Rudy" Montes, sisters Helen Maestas, and Olivia Burgin, his son Joseph Orlando, and many friends. He is survived by his loving wife Elsie Trujillo Montes; daughter, Patty Montes Burks (Keith); and son, Reuben Montes (Danielle). "Grandpa Roy" leaves five grandchildren; Nichole Burks Bordegaray (Matt); Dwight Burks; Gabriella (mom, Toni Pittman); Emilio and Graciela Montes; one great granddaughter, Nora Bordegaray, and special nieces and nephews. The holy rosary will be recited on Tuesday, January 28 at 10:15 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Santa Fe with mass following at 11:00 a.m. Internment follows at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Special thanks for the expressions of love and care by Heritage Hospice and many relatives, friends and neighbors. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

