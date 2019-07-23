Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ORLANDO SANCHEZ ROMERO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ORLANDO SANCHEZ ROMERO Orlando Sanchez Romero, age 73, born in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. Orlando is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Myra; children, Orlando Romero Jr., Deon Romero and wife, Melissa, Leaonda Romero; mother, Hermila S. Romero; siblings, Joe Romero and wife, Kim, Debbie Wales and husband, Calvin, Ronald Romero; grandchildren, Thomas D., Rocco Deon, Wade Orlando, Evalyn, Laurel; great-grandchild, Elizaria; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Orlando was preceded in death by his father, Lalo T. Romero and brother, George R. Romero. Mr. Romero earned business management and computer science degrees in Riverside, CA and Las Cruces, NM, respectively. He went on to have a fulfilling 28-year career with the State of NM, retiring as Chief Information Officer for the Department of Public Safety. Orlando was the most loving, giving, supportive, and generous husband, father, brother, son, and friend. He was a grandfather beyond compare, doting on his grandchildren with infinite love, hugs, sweet treats, dollar bills and laughter. He personified the quote, "There are no strangers here; only friends you haven't met yet". Orlando was kind, considerate, attentive, encouraging, and reassuring, always tempering his words with grace and wisdom. His ever-present and abundant smile touched the life of every single person he met. A talk will be held in memory of Mr. Romero on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 8904 Menaul Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112.

