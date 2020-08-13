ORLANDO WATSON SR. On Friday, August 7th, 2020 Orlando Watson Sr., loving friend, and father of four went to be with the Lord at the age of 81. Orlando was born on February 12th, 1939. He was a lifelong resident of Santa Fe. He started his career early in life as a delivery boy, served in the US Army, a surveyor, a correctional officer, and then retired at a young age from the State of New Mexico as an auditor. Mr. Watson was an avid music lover and would sing and play his guitar with friends and church members. He was known for his smile, having a meal with friend and family, and always having a glass of wine. He loved vacations and saw a lot of the world with his friends and traveled states with his children and grandchildren. He will be missed by all that new him especially his family. Orlando was preceded in death by his father Noah, mother Juanita, and sister Emma. He is survived by his four children Orlando Jr. (Lorraine), Gilbert, Paul, and his daughter Juanita (Edward). He had five grandchildren Danielle, (Orlando) Mendonca, Feliz, Isaac, Luke, and Jeremiah. He had two great-grandchildren Haylee and Emily Mendonca. Orlando is also survived by Erlinda, the mother of his children, brothers Noah Jr, Rudy, George, Charlie, and sister Della along with numerous relatives. Great thanks to all his relatives for never leaving his side while he was ill, and to all the friends and family that he got the chance to visit before his untimely passing. It brought a lot of joy to him in his last days. Due to restrictions by order of the Governor, the Services will be as follows; Holy Rosary will be recited on August 19th at 10:00 a.m., Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St John's, the Baptist Catholic Church located at 1301 Osage Ave, Santa Fe NM, 87505. He will be buried and committed with military honors at 2:00 p.m. the same day at the National Cemetery. Masks must be worn, and social distancing will be strictly enforced. In lieu of flowers please donate in his name to St. Jude Cancer Research Center, 501 St. Jude's Place Memphis, TN 38105. The family of Orlando Watson Sr. has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espa¤ola Valley 505-747-7477 - www.devargasfuneral.com