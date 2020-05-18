OSVALDO PINA 01/10/1961 - 05/14/2020 Osvaldo Pina of Espanola, New Mexico passed away on May 14, 2020. He was born January 10, 1961 in Galeana, Chihuahua, Mexico to Juan and Ramona Pina. Osvaldo is preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Ramona Pina; brother, Rosalio Pina; sister, Eva Pina; and granddaughter, Azalea Pina. He is remembered with love by his children; Jacob, Daniel (Nicholette), and Juliana Pina; his devoted life partner, Brandy Quintana; the mother of his children, Stephanie Baca; brothers, Juan, Ramon, and Roberto Pina; sister, Emma Pina; grandchildren, Malina Pina-Wedel, Jordan, Ayana, and Julian Pina; special family, Grandma Sally Quintana and Uncle Leonard Quintana.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 19, 2020