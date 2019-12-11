PAANA ANDERSEN Paana Andersen took her flight to the Abh Kingdom on December 10th, at the age of 93. She was a devoted mother and Bah '¡, an artist and a consummate gardener. Her difficult journey through this life was eased by her faith in Bah 'u'll h. Paana will be missed by all the friends and acquaintances whose burden she lifted by her (sometimes outrageous) sense of humor. Paana was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd, her son, Lan, her brothers Walter and Elmer Moore, and her sister Florence Bell. She is survived by her daughter Andrea Andersen and son Lee Andersen, her sisters Jean Engle, Armeda Weaver and Mary Smith-Erwin, and her brother Wilber Moore; as well as her devoted niece Karen Engle and long-time friend Mary Mumford. Interment will take place at Rivera Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Thursday, the 12th of December at 3 pm. A memorial will be held on Sunday the 15th. For further details, please call 505.982.3788. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 12, 2019